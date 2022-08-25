Terrill “Terry” Lynn White, 71, moved to Heaven on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County after three years of declining health.

Mr. White was born on May 11, 1951, in Alexander County, to the late George White and Mary “Boots” Campbell White. He was of the Baptist faith. In his younger days, Terry mastered the guitar and accompanied many local bands and musicians.

Working was his passion whether on cars or houses. He was a very talented brick mason, concrete finisher, mechanic, and gifted Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed making things better, taking a project and rising to the challenge, whether resurrecting a wrecked car or perfecting an old homeplace. But most importantly, Terry loved the Lord and traveled to Brazil and Africa on mission trips to share the gospel.

Those left to cherish the memories of Terry include his wife, Sherry White; sons, Bryan White (Allida), Kevin White (Shelley), and John White (Alexis Peterson); grandchildren, Ayden, Owen, Aurora, and Emerson White; brother, Dale White (Dianne); brother-in-law, Neal Walker (Lisa); aunt, Ruth White; uncle, Mark Gilreath; four nieces; a nephew; a great-niece; caregiver, Kathy Bowles; and many cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will follow the memorial service. Rev. Mark Robinette will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.