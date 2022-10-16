Elmeta B. Adams, 95, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Elmeta was born May 30, 1927, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Thirlin G. Bennett and Mary James Bennett.

She had worked at Holly Farms, in Hiddenite, and Bassett Furniture. Later in her career, she worked for the Hiddenite Center. She was a lifelong member of Zion Chapel AME Zion Church, where she was on the deaconess board. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking for her family, and she dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette R. Adams; three daughters, Karen A. Blount, Anita A. Nichols, and Bonita A. Taylor; a son, Joseph A. Adams; four brothers; and four sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Margaret Adams of Hiddenite, and Ray-Nell A. Poole (John) of Hiddenite; her son, James E. Adams of the home; her grandchildren, Marilyn Adams, Etoyi Blount, William “Shawn” Blount, and Robert Kendrick Blount; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Florence Wilson of Hiddenite; her sister-in-law, Willie Mae Bennett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Zion Chapel AME Zion Church with Rev. Robin Williams as Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Zion Chapel Fellowship Hall.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Elmeta B. Adams.