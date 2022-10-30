Otis Wayne Tilley “Papaw Ottie,” 71, of Hiddenite, left this earth on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.

Otis was born July 31, 1951, in Iredell County, to the late Edd King Tilley and Margie Louise Bunton Tilley. He spent the best years of his life driving a truck for 42 years. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party – No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny and crazy Otis did while you were with him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Wayne Tilley Cline; a sister, Edna Faye Stout; and a significate other, Lori Ann Wears.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Angela Tilley Adams and husband Donald of Taylorsville; a stepson, Josh Wears and wife Alicia of Boiling Springs; a stepdaughter, Cortney Backes of Statesville; two brothers, Ronald Eugen Tilley and wife Janet of Hiddenite, and Larry Donald Tilley of Hiddenite; five grandchildren, Katie Hampton, Emily Leonhardt, Jay Livingston, Dustin Adams, and Danielle Adams; step-grandchildren, AdriAnn Backes, Joshua Backes, Joseph Backes, Brayden Wears, HartleyAnn, and Granger; and five great-grandchildren, Camden, Bexlee, Korver, Zaiden, and Ellie.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. Randy Barns will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank all of his truck driver friends and his store family at Fast Phil’s.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Tilley Family.