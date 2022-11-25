Ethel Louise Davis Alexander, 85, of Lenoir, passed away on November 25, 2022.

She was born to the late Floyd Jackson and Janie Ellis Davis on March 26, 1937, in Wilkes County. Ms. Alexander was a cleaning lady that cleaned people’s homes.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ethel include three daughters, Libby Smith, Tina Deal, and Shandra Smith; two brothers, James and Doug Davis; and two sisters, Sally Overton and Lula Mae Baldwin.

Ms. Alexander’s visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church of Taylorsville. Burial will follow in the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Funeral Service in care of the family at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.