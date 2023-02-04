Gerald James Dolinger, 76, of Hiddenite, went to be with his beautiful wife of 56 years on February 4, 2023.

Gerald was born on April 4, 1946, in Ashe County, to the late Gentry and Ethel Barr Dolinger. Gerald was a truck driver for many years (Tommy Hawk). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family on Big Horse Creek.

In addition to his parents and wife, Barbara Anne Dolinger, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gentry (June) and Larry Dolinger, and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters-in-law.

Those left to cherish his memory include Gerald’s step-mother, Betty Dolinger; a son, Timmy Dolinger; a daughter, Kim Burke; a brother, Freddie Dolinger and Lynn Holcomb; three sisters, Violet and her husband Jimmy Hasting, Sue and her husband Rick Matthews, and Melissa and her husband Mark Hardy; grandchildren, Dustin and Shanna Burke, Daniel Burke, Erin Moore, Keira Burke, Jamie Riverbark, and Dawson Dolinger; four great-grandchildren, Mayson, Micah and Caedyn Burke, and Aubrey Riverbark; sister-in-law, Georgia and Hop Teague; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678. Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Dolinger Family.