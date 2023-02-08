Steve Wayne Matthews, 76, of Statesville, passed away on February 8, 2023, after a brief illness at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Steve was born January 10, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late James Calvin Matthews and Thelma Dagenhart Bumgarner. Steve worked as a brick mason and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Darrell W. Matthews of Statesville, and a daughter, Crystal M. Cook of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Douthit will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 848 Pisgah Church Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Matthews Family.