Joseph Calvin “J.C.” Barnes, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle of one year and three days with AML cancer.

He was born to the late Rhoyd Barnes and Lois Marshall Barnes on February 26, 1951. He was the youngest of eight siblings. He was a body shop technician and loved farming with his cows.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rhoyd Eugene Barnes; two brothers-in-law, L.E. Herman and Rocky Shew; and father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Genevieve Shew.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 49 years, Rosa Shew Barnes; his sons, Kevin Barnes and Jason Barnes; his granddaughters, Analese Rogers and Jenna Barnes; a great-grandson, Boone Rogers; his sisters, Louise Herman, Marie Dyson (Randy), Lucy Davidson (Larry), and Libby Wike (Bobby); sister-in-law, Charlene Barnes; his brothers, Steve Barnes (Glenda) and Henry Barnes; his loving dog, Pancake, who stayed by his side always; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Carson Chapel United Methodist Church. Pastor Tim Jolly and Pastor Craig Shew will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Alexander County Hospice for the care they had shown JC.

Memorials may be made to Carson Chapel Cemetery Fund or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

