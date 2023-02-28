Samuel Jones Barnes Jr., 81, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Iredell County.

He was born on Monday, August 11, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late Samuel Jones Barnes and Ruby Mecimore Barnes. Mr. Barnes, along with his wife, was the owner/operator of Iredell Air Care for 24 years. Jones was an active and faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Corvette Club and Street Rodders. Jones enjoyed airplanes and cars.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Lackey, and sisters-in-law, Linda Barnes and Dorcas Barnes.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jones include his wife of 60 years, Rachel St. Clair Barnes; sons, Sammy Barnes (Sandra) and Rodney Barnes (Clara); granddaughter, Chloe Barnes; brothers, J.D. Barnes, Johnny Barnes, and Wade Barnes; brother-in-law, Renn Lackey; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the sanctuary at Salem Lutheran Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church in the sanctuary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Reed Shoaff will officiate.

Jonathan Barnes, Christopher Barnes, Dennis Barnes, Gary Lackey, Sammy Barnes, and Rodney Barnes will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church General Fund, 4005 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

