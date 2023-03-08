Terry Wayne Wallace, 68, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born on Thursday, June 3, 1954, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Kenneth Dewy Wallace and Edna Kelly Wallace. Mr. Wallace was of the Christian faith. He was co-owner of Cross Creek Stables. Terry enjoyed fishing. He never met a stranger and was kind to everyone.

Those left to cherish the memories of Terry include his wife of 22 years, Susan Meadlock Wallace; daughter, Emerald J. Wallace; step-daughter, Carrie Wiechman (Ben); step-son, Phillip Kahn (Kerri); brother, Kenny Wallace; sisters, Sharon Wallace, Debbie Bridges (Jimmy), and Rachelle Booth; two grandchildren, Grant Wiechman and Amelia Wiechman; and a number of nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.