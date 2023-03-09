Russell Lee Greene, 59, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born on Saturday, July 27, 1963, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Alfred Greene Sr. and Annie Walker Greene. Russell enjoyed go-kart racing and watching football. He also enjoyed working on RVs and automobiles. Russell was known as Mr. Fix-It. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly and cherished spending time with them. Russell was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He was “The Man, The Myth, The Legend.”

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael E. Williams, and brothers, Danny Ray Greene, Alfred William Greene Jr., and Jimmy Dean Greene.

Those left to cherish the memories of Russell include his wife 34 years, Shelia Greene; son, Raymond K. Williams (Tina); daughter, Jessica L. Greene; grandchildren, Desiree’ Williams, Dalton Williams, Dylan Williams, Zalen Mayberry, and Ze’Ara Mayberry; great-granddaughter, Briella Scism; father-in-law, Edward E. Brown; sister, Debra Kerley (Monroe); sisters-in-law, Linda Gragg, Glenda Brown, and Brenda Ricci (Eric); brothers-in-law, Eddie Brown (Mia) and Jimmy Brown (Cynthia); and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Sherman Moretz will officiate.

The family will accept flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.