Elizabeth “Ann” Plemmons Rosenbaum, 79, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on February 12, 1944, to the late Bill Tipton and Althea Levine Plemmons. During her working career, she worked in the textile industry as a weaver. Ann was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ann include her daughter, Kim Partin.

There are no services at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.