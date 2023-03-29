Ethel Mae Adams Robinson, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Valley Nursing Center in Alexander County.

She was born on Monday, October 22, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Lindsay Adams and Queen Barnes. Mrs. Robinson was a lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church.

She enjoyed Braves’ baseball, doing word searches, and gardening. Ethel loved cooking for her church and family, especially homemade biscuits. She loved and cherished her family. Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother, and prayer warrior.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Russell Robinson; brothers, Henry Adams and Jimmy Adams; and sisters, Rachel Adams Harris and Barbara Adams Rogers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ethel include her son, Marty Robinson (Patsy); daughters, Debbie Walker (Tim) and Toni Miller (Randy); four grandchildren, Brandon Walker (Daisy), Amanda Templeton (Eric), Tiffany Robinson, and Zac Miller (Emily); six great-grandchildren, Riley Walker, Loralie Walker, Gracie Templeton, Grayson Templeton, Lawson Templeton, and Paisley Miller; two step-grandchildren, Hunter Herring and Amy Miller; and two step-great-grandchildren, Kaleb Miller and Kaitlyn Anderson (Caden).

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, in the Taylorsville City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Valley Nursing Center.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

