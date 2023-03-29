Naomi Richey Newton, 89, of the Bethlehem community in Taylorsville, went peacefully home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

She was born in Alexander County on October 12, 1933. She was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church and a wonderful Christian wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma. She was the daughter of the late (P.L.) Plumer and Ida Veola Yount Richey.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Floyd Berlin Newton; grandson, Zacharias Steven Hampton; five brothers, Johnson, Cloyd, Clyde, Ray, and David Richey; and six sisters, Effie Benfield, Lela Annas, Mattie Starnes, Mary Richey, and Janette Carrigan preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Wanda Hampton and husband Steve, Kari Hampton (wife to her late grandson, Zach), and great-granddaughter, Nora Kate Hampton; sister, Ethel Teague; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County. Rev. David Ross will officiate the service. A receiving of friends will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander County Hospice.