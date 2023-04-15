Jezlyn Faith Parson, the one and only Toots, age 20, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Alexander County.

She was born to Amy Prichard Reese and Elton James Parson on Monday, January 20, 2003, in Caldwell County. Jezlyn was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. During high school, she played softball for Alexander Central High School and won the State Championship in 2018. She also enjoyed basketball and TikTok. Jezlyn loved being Aunt Toots. She was a very loving and caring person with a hug and smile that would light up a room.

She was preceded in death by her paternal pawpaw, Larry James Parson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jezlyn include her mother, Amy Prichard Reese (Matthew Lynn Reese); father, Elton James Parson (Dernease “Slym” Parson); sisters, Jaden Hope, Journey Love, Mya Grace, and Destine; brothers, Marterion “Tonn” Howell, Najahwan, Dakota, Darius, Jacob, and AJ; maternal grandparents, Paul and Tonya Prichard (Nana and PopPop); paternal grandmother, Brenda Jones Parson (Granny); maternal grandparents, Debbie and Alberto Castro; paternal grandparents, Reggie and Rita Hawkins; aunts and uncles, Amber Prichard, Dub and Brett Prichard, Brianna and Marty Howell, and Marcus and Maria Parson; and nieces and nephews, Jadealyn La’Rae, Royal Sincere, Major Dior, Ocean James, and Jrayson Milo.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Liberty United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. A video will play 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Kevin Ussery will officiate. The family will mix and mingle after the service in the fellowship hall. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

