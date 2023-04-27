Mandy Shae Keller, 36, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

She was born to Debbie Ann Keller on December 17, 1986, in Catawba County. Mandy loved The Wizard of Oz and was an avid collector of anything related to The Wizard of Oz. Ms. Keller enjoyed reading, drawing, listening to music, playing video games, and, most of all, she enjoyed her dog, Ellie, and her cat, Lucy.

Ms. Keller was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Amanda and Paul Keller.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mandy, along with her mother, are her uncle, Al Keller; aunts, Wanda Christopher and Darlene Brinkley (David); six cousins, Michelle Davis (Richard), Megan Lively (James), Paul Christopher (Sarah), Kyle Brinkley, Emma Lively, Ada Lively, and Paul Christopher Jr.

A visitation for Mandy will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Tom Lambert and Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

