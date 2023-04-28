James O. Drum, Jr., 85, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born on Friday, June 11, 1937, in Alexander County, to the late James Oscar Drum and Mamie Abernathey Drum. James proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Drum attended Mitchell Community College. During his working career, he worked at General Electric for 33 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

James enjoyed gardening and was a master gardener. He also enjoyed wood carving, sitting on the front porch, and riding the golf cart. James was a family man, loved helping his grandchildren with farming, and was a jack of all trades.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Craig Mayberry; six sisters, Hazel Leaper, Dorothy Lowry, Ruby Carter, Frances Burnett, Helen Cox, and Jean Sipe; and three brothers, Grover Drum, Earl Drum, and Jerry Drum.

Those left to cherish the memories of James include his wife of 65 years, Glenda Drum; daughter, Donna Mayberry; son, Rodney Drum; three grandchildren, Kenneth Mayberry (Lindsay), Kyle Mayberry (Sara), and Kaitlyn Elder (Devin); great-grandchildren, Reagan Mayberry, Addie Mayberry, and expecting a great-grandson; sister, Carolyn Black; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. James Earl Pennell will officiate. Military Rites will be provided at the graveside.

Kenneth Mayberry, Kyle Mayberry, Devin Elder, Mike Pennell, Bill Pennell, and Bill Greene will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or memorials can be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.