Brenda “Gail” Sharpe Wike, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gail was born December 12, 1960, in Iredell County, the daughter of Geraldine Moose Sharpe and the late Charles “Tootie” Sharpe.

She worked for Energy United for 17 years and most recently worked for Alexander County Schools Child Nutrition Services for 13 years. She was a faithful member of Freedom Baptist Church and she had a strong love for the Lord and for others.

She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She never met a stranger and always let the light of Jesus shine through her. She would share her beautiful smile with everyone she met and she made a positive impact on so many lives.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Charles “Dale” Sharpe; brother, Randy Sharpe; and step-father, Clay “Buck” Holland.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 38 years, Kenny Wike of the home; her daughter, Maranda Blankenship and son-in-law Jonathan of Taylorsville; her sisters, Patricia Justice of Hiddenite, Sonya Black of Statesville, and Cathy Rector of Taylorsville; special aunt, Maxine West; and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church in Hiddenite with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. Dr. Sam Vallini and Rev. Mark Sharpe will officiate. At Gail’s request, the family will have a private graveside service.

Rick Daniels, Michael Daniels, Rex Childers, Brent Childers, Stacy Childers, Ronnie Wike, Casey Wike, and Christie Wike will serve as pallbearers. Special nephew, Levi Rector, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugar Loaf Elementary Benevolence Fund (for Unpaid Lunch Charges for children dear to her heart), 3600 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

