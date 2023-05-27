Ethelene Marie Icenhour Pennell, 89, of the Ellendale Community, moved to her Heavenly home on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Ethelene was born on September 24, 1933, to the late Charlie Junior and Sarah Pierce Icenhour. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pennell, and brother, Glenn Icenhour.

She was a proud graduate of Hiddenite High School and enjoyed planning and attending reunions. Ethelene was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, faithfully attending and playing the organ for over 50 years. Ethelene was employed in the furniture industry for most of her adult life; teaching many ladies to “sew furniture.” When she was able, she loved to travel.

Her memory will be cherished by her family. Three sons survive, Roger and wife Libby, Gary and wife Donna, Todd and wife Kim. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matt (Jessica), Ben (Rachael), Blair (Dakota), Hannah, Holly (Jamey), Brock, and Blake. Also, nine great-grandchildren survive, Alexis, Maddie, Ethan, Brendon, Kaylee, Ryder, Jordan, Elijah, and Jude. Her older brother, Everette Icenhour, also survives along with nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 29, 2023, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, May 29, 2023, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Neal Walker and Rev. Rick Safriet will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The pallbearers will be Matt Pennell, Ben Pennell, Dakota Berry, Jamey Sweet, Wendell Pennell, Larry Tester, Elijah Sweet, and Ethan Pennell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to caregivers, Shirleen Pritchard, Judy Ball, Alexander County Hospice, and Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.