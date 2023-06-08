Donny “Hank” Lee Loudermelk, 61, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

He was born to the late William Thomas “Tom” Loudermelk and Bessie Joan Childers Loudermelk on Thursday, October 19, 1961, in Alexander County. Mr. Loudermelk was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Hank enjoyed driving a truck, flying planes, and spending time with his dogs.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hank include his son, Josh Loudermelk, and daughter, Nikki Orren.

No formal services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

