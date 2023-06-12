Kathy Marie Rector, 67, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Kathy was born June 20, 1955, daughter of the late George Wilton Arrowood and Fuchsia Marie Stone Arrowood. She grew up in Barnardsville, North Carolina, and was a graduate of North Buncombe High School and Western Carolina University. Kathy worked in retail until the birth of her daughter, Anna.

She found her true passion was teaching children. Kathy taught in the Alexander County School System for over 20 years. She was a longtime member of Viewmont Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and served on other various committees.

After her retirement, Kathy and her husband, Jack, moved to the coast to be near their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Upon moving, she became very active in Camp United Methodist Church, especially in the Children’s Ministry. Kathy’s favorite hobby was traveling with her husband, sister, and brother-in-law on long, weekend getaways.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, N. Jack Rector of the home; daughter, Anna Marie Rector Anderson and husband Dean of Ocean Isle Beach; two grandchildren, Aubrey Marie and Grady Stone; sister, Jean Anderson and husband JR of Weaverville; brother, G. Carroll Arrowood and wife Melanie of Asheville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at eleven o’clock in the morning at Camp United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Camp United Methodist Church, 4807 Main Street, Shallotte, North Carolina 28470.

The family would like to thank the Ladies on the Bus from Camp United Methodist Church for their many visits, Rose Arant, Denise Volz, Cheryl Kiser, her “chemo buddy” and all her many doctors and nurses who helped us along the way.

