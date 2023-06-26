Lorie Honeycutt Griffin, 52, of Taylorsville, peacefully went to her heavenly home on June 26, 2023, at Carolina Caring.

She was born November 8, 1970, in Catawba County, the daughter of Melvin Lee Honeycutt and the late Helen Hedrick Honeycutt.

She worked for Timmerman Insurance and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking and going to the beach. She loved her family, especially the grandbabies.

In addition to her father, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 33 years, Jeffery Alan Griffin of the home; her sons, Jordan Griffin of Wilkesboro, and Dylan Griffin (Brittany) of the Bethlehem Community; her grandchildren, Kayden Childers, Nika Griffin, and Phoenix Gage Griffin; her sister, Michelle Catona of Wilkesboro; her brother, Richard Honeycutt (Jennifer) of the Bethlehem Community; and very close friends, Sherry Davis, Tamara Walther, and Lynn Priddy, who was like a second mom.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jeff Webb will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Oakwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

