Howard F. Bentley, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Howard was born May 20, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of the late Fred Bentley and Rose Ann Cline Bentley.

He worked for Clayton Marcus for 48 years and was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church. He enjoyed horses, golfing, fishing, dancing, and going to the Hickory Races. He had a great friendship with Apple City Street Rodders Club and enjoyed Lenoir-Rhyne football. He loved life.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hayden Bentley (Joy).

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 40 years, C. Ann Bentley of the home; his daughter, Sonda Bentley of Taylorsville; his sons, Jeff Bentley and John Bentley (Renee), all of Taylorsville; his sisters, Carolyn Ritchie (Dan) and Peggy Johnson (Larry), all of Taylorsville; his brother, Harvey Bentley (Wanda) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Kaycee Conley (Justin) of Granite Falls, Dakota Bentley (Kasey) of Alabama, and Ashlyn Dula of Taylorsville; and his great-grandchildren, Bentley Conley, Blake Conley, Briley Conley, and Raleigh Bentley.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. Rev. Dave Ross will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Dwayne Jonas, Weston Ritchie, Charles Brinkley, Holden Ritchie, Noah Brinkley, and Robert Farrens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Howard F. Bentley.