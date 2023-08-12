Eulogio Reyes Rodriguez, 56, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Iredell County.

He was born to the late Francisco Reyes and Lidia Rodriguez on Wednesday, November 2, 1966, in Zacatecas, Mexico. Eulogio enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing, shopping, and going to the movies. He also enjoyed watching Panthers football. Eulogio liked keeping his truck clean. He loved and cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish the memories of Eulogio include his wife, Aundrea Rodriguez; sons, Christopher Rodriguez and Andrew Beck; daughter, Serena Rodriguez; sisters, Susanna (Gerarda), Lucila (Atenogenes), Catalina (Alejandro), Francisca (Jorge), Angela (Luis), and Antonia (Juan); brothers, Cleto (Eucuia), Meliton (Blanca), and Carlos (Enedina); and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family. The family will accept flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.