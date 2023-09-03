Martha Lucille Hubbard Brittain, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on September 3, 2023, at her home after declining health.

Martha was born December 26, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Anson Laws and Pearle Mae Hubbard. Martha was a furniture worker and a member of Victory Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford “Sandy” Pinkney Brittain; two sons, Rodney Brittain and Randy Brittain; three brothers, Clyde Hubbard, Millard Hubbard, and William Hubbard; and two sisters, Rozona Eller and Nora Lou Isaacs.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Russell Brittain and wife Jackie of Taylorsville; and three grandchildren, Samuel Brittain and wife Nadia, Morgan Brown and husband Adam, and Sydney Grogan and husband Jordon; 12 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Janet Brittain.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, 5542 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Rev. Phillip Coffey and Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 7, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Ch. Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Brittain Family.