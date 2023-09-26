Tony Neil Harrington, 64, passed away on Tuesday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m., September 26, 2023, after seven years of declining health.

Tony was a construction worker with his dad and brother until he became a building inspector for Alexander County, Catawba County, and later in the city of Denver, North Carolina. Tony was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing during his free time.

Tony was the son of A. Harold and Ruby Harrington who preceded him in death.

He is survived by a sister, Jacque Harrington Meadows (Keith); a brother, Don Harrington (Wanda); four nephews; four great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 3280 US-64, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.