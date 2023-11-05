Johnny H. Chapman, 76, of Stony Point, passed away after a brief illness on November 5, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Johnny was born April 21, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late Thomas “Bun” Claude Chapman and Mary Lou White Chapman. Johnny worked at Bun Chapman Garage and was a mechanic for Alexander County. He was a member of the Apple City Street Rodders and attended Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Goble.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Diane Walker Chapman of the home; a son, Johnny “LJ” Chapman and wife Tracy of Stony Point; a daughter, Tammy Chapman Goble of Stony Point; a brother, Tommy Chapman and wife Audene of Stony Point; two grandchildren, Grayson Chapman and Coleman Chapman; numerous special nieces and nephews; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Miller and Ruth Walker of Taylorsville.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Rev. Brian Eades, Rev. Durant Barr, and Rev. Barry Brookshire will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Burial will be at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Chapman, Keith Chapman, Shannon Chapman, Cameron Chapman, Tyler Chapman, Tyler Campbell, Rich Hudson, and Colby Cockrell.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Chapman Family.