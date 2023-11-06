Angelle Pennell Foust, 84, of Linden, Tennessee, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Ms. Foust was born in North Carolina to the late Byrd Rufus Pennell and Amy Cecil White Pennell. She was inducted into the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame in November of 2014 for her achievements playing basketball.

After moving to Tennessee, Angelle worked as a secretary for her husband’s construction company. She also worked as a line worker for Johnson Controls in Linden, Tennessee, and as a desk clerk at the Best Western motel in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dog, Ginger. She loved spending time with her children and granddaughter the most.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Allen Foust; a son, Ted Marshall Reiter, Jr.; a sister, Gaynell Pennell; and brothers, Herman, Bill and Garrell Pennell.

Survivors include her children, Kim Strickland (Greg) of Linden, Tennessee, Patricia Anderson (Ron) of Florida, Deb Watson (John) of Pennsylvania, Steven Foust (Debbie) of Florida, and Roger Foust of Indiana; a granddaughter, Alyssa Strickland, several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members and many friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Taylorsville. Burial will follow in the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Young Funeral Home in Linden, Tennessee is serving the family in Tennessee and Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the local services in Taylorsville.