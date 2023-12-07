Margaret “Maggie” Breden Taylor, 77, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in Watauga County.

She was born to the late Clifton Daniel Crutchfield and Annie Young Crutchfield on Thursday, June 27, 1946, in Guilford County.

Mrs. Taylor earned a nursing degree and worked for Iredell Memorial Hospital and Frye Regional Medical Center for many years. Maggie was a member of Elk Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Book Exchange in Banner Elk and traveling, especially to Alaska and out west. Maggie loved her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Weaver.

Those left to cherish the memories of Maggie include her husband, Alan Taylor; children, Rosie Dusto (John) of Charlotte, CJ Breden (Isabelle) of Wilkesboro, Matt Breden (Bridget) of Hampton, Virginia, Molly Rhoades (Tim) of Creston, Micah Breden (Melissa) of Taylorsville, and Jacob Breden of Hudson; sisters, JoAnne Sapp, Wilma Leigh Hutchins, and Phyllis Esser; a brother, Cliff Crutchfield; nine grandchildren, Tiffanie Lackey, Kristen Rodrigues, Meghan Breden, Warren Breden, Matthew Kelley Breden, Alexia Hope Breden, Sadira Glass, Kyler Siemer, and Cayden Breden; and two great-grandchildren, Lia Hawthorne and Jackson Setzer.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Elk Valley Baptist Church, 2545 Banner Elk Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Elk Valley Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Thomas “Donnie” Bunch will officiate.

Micah Breden, Matt Breden, Chris Breden, Jacob Breden, Warren Breden, Cayden Breden, Matthew Breden, and Kyler Siemer will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Banner Elk Elementary School, 155 Orchard Lane, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.