Wilma Dean Howell, 86, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Autumn Care in Statesville.

Wilma was born February 10, 1937, in Iredell County, the daughter of Linnie Williams and Anna Belle Milsap Williams but was raised by Harve and Lucille Mayes.

She worked in the furniture industry and was a homemaker. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, on Hwy 90 East, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed baking, cooking, raising a garden, and loved to read.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Howell; a grandson, Harlem Howell; her sisters, Nellie Stokes, Ruth Denny, and Bettye Lackey; and her brothers, John Williams, David Williams, Howell Williams, and Howard Mayes.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Faith Johnson (Duane) of Charlotte; her sons, Norman Howell (Wanda) of Taylorsville, Fredrick Howell (Patty) of Ferguson, and Renard Howell of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Andre Howell, Christopher Howell, Solomon Howell, Kayla Sprinkle (Aaron), Kevin Howell, Adam Howell, Braeden Johnson, and Reese Johnson; five great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Mildred Williams, Jessie Mayes (Fleeta), James Mayes (Jean), Harvey Mayes (Rhonda), Mary Mayes, and Bessie Mayes; special caregiver, Brenda Parsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 1, 2024, at Macedonia Baptist Church on Hwy 90 East of Taylorsville. Rev. Fredrick Howell will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Wilma Dean Howell.