Pamela Wayne Benfield Brown, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on December 29, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital.

Pamela was born December 19, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Daniel Wayne Benfield and Geraldine Combs Benfield. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove. Pamela worked for Hanes Brand Inc.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Jimmy Wilborn Brown Jr. of the home; a son, Joshua Wayne Brown of Granite Falls; a brother, Daniel Wayne Benfield II of Statesville; and three sisters, Teresa Clontz of Stony Point, Tonda Balock of Hiddenite, and Donna Benfield of Stony Point.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapman Funeral Home on Sunday, December 30, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Pamela Brown Family.