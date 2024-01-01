Shirley Ann Brown, 79, of Statesville, passed away on January 1, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Shirley was born May 7, 1944, in Wilkes County, to the late Clyde W. Brown and Anna Owens Brown. She was a CNA and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Ayers, and four brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Scott Ayers of New York; her daughter, Misty Ostwalt and husband Phillip of Troutman; and her three grandchildren, Skylyn, Gage, and Josey.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Brown Family.