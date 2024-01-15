Richard Allen Gordon, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Carolinas Medical Center.

Richard was born January 28, 1963, the son of Richard Allen Gordon, Sr. and Robertta Dunbar Gordon. He graduated from Auburn University with a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Richard proudly served in the United States Army Special Forces in Afghanistan, where he earned two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star. He worked for Crimson Chemicals for many years and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. He was an avid gun collector and loved his grandson, Christopher, and his two dogs, Bartholomew and Boomer.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Misty McAlpin Gordon of the home; his step-daughter, Elizabeth Dyson (Shane) of the Wittenburg Community; his step-son, Cody Dyson of the home; his grandson, Christopher Hunt; his sister, Jacquline Hadda of Ohio; his brother-in-law, Jay Lee McAlpin of Taylorsville; his friend, Robert Miller, and many other co-workers at Crimson Chemicals; and his long-time friend, Robert Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Millersville Baptist Church with full military honors accorded by the Alexander Veterans Honor Guard. Pastor Bill Orren will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Richard Allen Gordon.