Ronald “Ron” Evans Turner, 59, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to Karin Angelika Turner and the late Jack Louis Turner on Friday, August 7, 1964, in Furth, Germany. He was a teacher and football coach for South Caldwell, Alexander Central, Bunker Hill, Hickory, and R.L. Patton high schools, and retired from Wilkes Central High School as head football coach. Ron attended Stony Point Baptist Church. He enjoyed football, golf, and tennis, and he especially enjoyed watching his boys play sports.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Wishon, and paternal grandmother, Martha Turner.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ron include his wife of 18 years, Elisabeth Robertson Turner; mother, Karin Angelika Turner; two sons, Jackson Thomas Turner and Brooks William Turner whom he adored; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Stony Point Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Stony Point Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Rick Norman, Rev. Durrant Barr, and Rev. Parker French will officiate.

J.J. Turner, Steve Turner, Bob Sharp, Jimbo Spivey, Marty Knapp, Mark Coffey, Bob Phaup, and Chris Penley will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Flip Peavler, Scott Randall, Tom Harper, Richard Hadschin, Arland Mays, Nathan Robinson, Joe Glass, and John McKee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.