Dorothy Jean Johnson Childers, 91, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

She was born to the late Foy Johnson and Fallie Goodin Johnson on Sunday, October 2, 1932, in Alexander County. During her working career, she worked as an operator for Southern Bell/BellSouth. Mrs. Childers was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Charlotte. She enjoyed doing seek-and-find puzzles, working outside, gardening, canning, and reading. Dorothy loved her family and cat.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Elden P. Childers; two brothers, Dwight and Grady Johnson; two sisters, Gladys Kerley and Mae Johnson; and a niece.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dorothy include her daughter, Kristin Childers; sister-in-law, Nancy Johnson; bonus children, Teresa Bortzer, and LaRhonda and Bill Lunsford; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family would like to thank the staff of Iredell Memorial Floor 2 North and the staff at Gordon Hospice House.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Damascus Baptist Church in Iredell County from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Damascus Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Dale Wallace, Rev. Jeff Abernathey, and Pastor Keith Bowman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Baptist Mid-Missions, In Memory of Dorothy Childers c/o Jeff and Kim Abernathey, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.