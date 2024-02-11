James “Jim” Lee Rupard, 80, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center after courageously battling cancer for almost three years.

He was born Tuesday, February 23, 1943, in Rowan County, to the late General Lee and Grace Jarvis Rupard. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army.

During his working career, he worked as a lineman for Energy United. After he retired, he owned his own tree-topping company. Jim was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was very involved with The Good News Club. Jim would collect and recycle cans, and he would donate the money to The Good News Club.

He had a passion for working with and being a sponsor for AA. Jim has spent the last 45 years earning his AA chips. He enjoyed picking the guitar, and woodworking, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ezekiel and Charles Rupard, and sisters, Irene Padgette, Dorothy Baity, and Linda Call.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jim include his wife of 42 years, Norma B. Rupard of the home; two daughters, Charmon Gwaltney of Union Grove, and Chasta Shumaker (Gene) of Hiddenite; a stepson, Mike Head (Kelly) of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Solomon and Isaac Shumaker; a granddaughter, Taylor Lawter; a step-grandson, Nathan Head; a step-granddaughter, Mikhayla Sipe; a step-great-grandson, Samuel Sipe; a sister, Opal Rupard of Union Grove; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Gene Shumaker and Rev. Brian Douthit will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good News Club, 1239 Radio Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 848 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

