Heaven gained another angel, Tinsley Grace Norris, age 5, of Catawba County, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Tinsley was born February 18, 2019, in Washington County, Tennessee, the daughter of Greg Norris and April Chambers Norris.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish and honor her memories include a half-sister, Kailee Norris of Tennessee; a half-brother, Treyton Roberson of Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Robin and Randy Chamber of Tennessee; paternal grandparents, Kathy Norris of Tennessee; and an uncle, Jeff Norris.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 25, 2024, at God’s House Full Gospel in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Pastor Jerry Davis and Pastor Lynn Bennett will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels in Belmont, NC.

