Melissa Marie Hartness Owings, 55, of Statesville, passed away on March 7, 2024, at home, peacefully surrounded by loved ones, after battling an illness.

She was born August 26, 1968, in Iredell County, to Gerald Conway Hartness of the home and the late Mary Ann Stout Hartness.

Survivors include her father, Gerald Conway Hartness of the home; two brothers, Todd Hartness (Lisa) of Statesville, and Darrell Conrad Hartness (Christina) of Statesville; and three children, Jerry ‘Monk’ Wayne Seamon Jr. of the home, Cody Lee Owings (Emily) of Taylorsville, and Breanna Nicole Morgan (Greyson) of Taylorsville. Her grandchildren include Alex, Justice, Jayde, Grayson, Brooklyn, Mason, Amelia, and Lucas, all of Alexander County. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Melissa, who was also known as Red, Moe, or Mel, was of the Christian faith. She was a woman known to be a jack of all trades. She loved to do yard work and be with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 3 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home with Pastor Gloria Privette officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Owings Family.