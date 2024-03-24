John “Bill” William Lowe, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born to the late A.S. Lowe and Gay Wallace Lowe on Monday, April 20, 1936, in Wilkes County. During his working career, Bill mainly worked in the furniture industry and was a clerk at Deal Orchards and Sugar Loaf Apple House for many years. Bill served in the National Guard and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Bill include his wife of 63 years, Brenda Lowe, and a daughter, Amanda Lowe.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Monty Mathis will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.