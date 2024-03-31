Ajayla Sky Livingston, 4, of Concord, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at her home.

She was born April 27, 2019, in Horry County, South Carolina, the daughter of Brittney Goud and the late Shamon Livingston.

Ajayla loved to watch cartoons.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memories include her sister, Alycia Goud; her brothers, Jayden Goud and Jeremiah Johnson; her grandmothers, Michelle Goud and Linda Livingston; her grandfather, Sprauge Testa; her great-grandmother, Patricia Bane; her aunts, Skyler Goud and Taylor Goud; and her uncle, Eric McCoy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on her birthday, April 27, 2024.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ajayla Sky Livingston.