Doris Wilson, 89, of Hiddenite, went from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born June 22, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Richard Bain Lackey and Pauline Marshall Lackey.

Doris loved the Lord and was faithful to her Savior, as well as her church, Rocky Springs Methodist until her health declined and she was no longer able to attend. She worked for over 40 years at Hunt Manufacturing in Statesville and was known for her kindness, her gentle smile, and her good work ethic. She was a member of the Rocky Springs Ladies Club.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wilson; Hub and Glennie Lackey, who raised her; sister, Marie Sharpe and husband Sam; sister, Sally; and a special aunt, Nell Lackey.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Wayne Wilson, Barbara Smithey (Dean), Kathy Milstead (Dale), and Shirley Wilson. They “arise up and call her blessed.” Mother was truly a “virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies.” She was also known as “Mamaw” to her grandchildren, Todd Milstead (Sherry), Donna Kerley (Del), Christina Jarvis (Chris), Whitney McLain (Corey), Zachary Milstead (Maegan), Melissa Andolina (Jon), and Tyler Wilson; her step-grandchildren, Josh Smithey (Misty) and Shannon Lambert (Jason); 14 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She truly left a goodly heritage. A number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

Special thanks to Hospice CNA Marylin, who sang to our sweet mama, and all of the nurses of Iredell Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Rocky Springs Methodist Church. The homegoing service will follow the receiving of friends at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dale Milstead and Rev. Jerry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Methodist Church or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.

