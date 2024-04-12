Tommy Edward Southard, 64, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2024.

He was born on September 15, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late Shirley Hampton and Bernice Inez Carrigan Southard. Tommy worked at Craftmaster for 37 years and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen Barnette Southard; his daughter, Sherry Southard Fritz; and his son, Phillip Southard.

A visitation for Tommy will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Brian Douthit will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 848 Pisgah Church Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

