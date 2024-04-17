Brenda I. Childers, 71, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Brenda was born February 8, 1953, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Francis Icenhour and Fleta Warren Icenhour.

Brenda was the owner and operator of Childers Poultry Farms, which she retired from. She had worked as a sewing supervisor for Royal Comfort. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Being faithful and active in the church, she was a member of the choir, and the church council, a Sunday school teacher, and a supporter of the youth programs.

Brenda, being the compassionate person she was, would always make time to visit the shut-ins. She was a very good caregiver to numerous people. She had an infectious smile that would brighten anyone’s day. She could always make you laugh, especially when telling one of her life stories. She will definitely be missed by her family and friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen I. Lail and Betty I. Warren; her brothers, Tolly D. Icenhour and Russell B. Icenhour; and a sister-in-law, Norma Miller.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include Craig Childers; her daughter, Amanda Childers of Greensboro; her son, Curtis Childers (companion, Whitney) of Taylorsville; a special grandson, Cole Childers; grandchildren, Chloe, Emery, Adley, and Gabriel; her brother and caregivers, Owen T. Icenhour (companion, Libby Call) of Hiddenite; other special caregivers, her nephew, Neal Icenhour, and nieces, Sandra Warren and Angie Mitchell; brother-in-law, Joe Lail; sisters-in-law, Lovenia B. Icenhour and Deanna Icenhour; her God-son, Matthew Marin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Pastor David Mielke will officiate. A receiving of family and friends will be held after the Celebration of Life Service.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 82, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Brenda I. Childers.