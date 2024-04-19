Robert “Darrell” Shook, 71, of Conover, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Darrell was born May 8, 1952, in Catawba County, the son of the late Marvin Junior Shook and Faye Killian Shook. Darrell was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. He was self-employed with his own business, M & H Guttering.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of over 52 years, Regina Shook; his daughter, Jennifer Hutchison of Simpsonville, South Carolina; his son, Brian Shook of Conover; his sisters, Jeanne Beard and Sandy Shook, both of Conover, Marla Massey of Troutman, and Carla Greene of Hickory; and his brother, Randy Shook of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Richard Graf will officiate. Inurnment at the cemetery will be at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Building of the church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd, Conover, NC 28613.

