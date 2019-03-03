Michael Glenn Keever, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on December 13, 1951, the son of the late Glenn Oakley and Frances Louise Sharpe Keever. During his career, he worked as a contractor for Keever Construction and Diversified Contractor’s Inc. Michael was of the Baptist faith, loved to cook, and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed working with his hands, and was a devoted Tar Heel fan.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Loyd and Garland Keever, Atwell Sharpe, and Hansford Marshall; aunts, Annie Keever Peacock, Betty Sharpe Marshall, Eula Vannoy Sharpe, and June Bumgarner Keever; and cousins, Gale and Chad Keever, and James David Marshall.

Those left to cherish his memory include his very special companion of 25 years, Marie Mayberry of the home; son, David Michael Keever of Conover; daughter, Kerri Louise Keever and wife Jenny of Conover; Marie’s son, Jason Mayberry of Spruce Pine; granddaughters, Mya Keever of Maiden, and Kaylee Mayberry of Spruce Pine; brother, Terry Keever; sister, Elaine Louise Keever of Stony Point; aunts and uncles, Fairey Keever Stallings and Joe Stallings of Statesville, and Cleeda Keever Sloop and Ray Sloop of Wilkesboro; close cousin, Gary Keever; and too many other family and friends to list.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Kelly & Janice Renegar and the late Leon Moose, who are more like family than friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service in the chapel. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

