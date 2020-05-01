Bobby Ray Smith, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Bobby was born February 21, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late Leonard Smith and Cleo Bowman Smith Bowman.

He had worked in the furniture industry most of his working career. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Harry Gant, and loved western movies, gardening, and country music. He enjoyed being on the lake, at the Sandbar, with friends.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, three brothers, and a special friend, Margaret White.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Glenda Smith Poarch of Port Orange, Florida, Susan Smith Badnek and husband Thomas of Flowery Branch, Georgia; the mother of his children, Helen Jones of Florida; grandchildren, Brandon Poarch of Taylorsville, and Amber Poarch of Port Orange, Florida; brother, Frank Smith and wife Judy of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Family and friends will memorialize Bobby at the service. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service, at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.

Pallbearers include: Brandon Poarch, Colby Teague, Colby Tart, and Bo Smith.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Joaine McKeel and David Odom.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Smith Family.