Helen P. Absher, age 87, of Piney Creek and Taylorsville, NC, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont, High Point, NC.

Helen was born February 19, 1934, in Ashe County, NC, to the late Arthur Lee and Nona Howell Powers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Grubb Absher, Sr.; a brother, Warren Grant Powers; a sister, Wilma Grace Powers Miller.

She attended Lansing High School, she was a member of Calvary Chapel in Taylorsville. She worked at Jefferson Hospital and met her future husband there. She resided in Wytheville, VA, a few years until moving to Taylorsville. She worked at the Trio Supermarket and many years at Broyhill Furniture in Taylorsville. She was an avid gardener who shared her bountiful produce with everyone.

Survivors two children: Ray Grubb “R.G.” Absher, Jr. and special friend Molly Brown, Jeannie Lynn Absher and husband Mark Allen Farlow; two grandchildren: Nathan Mark Farlow and wife Judy, Anna Caroline Farlow Watts and husband Daniel; three great-grandchildren: Julie Anna Watts, Nina Lynn Watts and Abigail Grace Watts; a sister, Wanda Carolyn Powers; two brothers: Wayne Pete Powers and Kenneth McCoy Powers; nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.

Graveside Services to honor the life of Helen will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Taylorsville, NC.

Thomas Family Funeral Service is honored to be serving the Absher Family. If you wish, online tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com.