On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Tonya H. Sipe went to meet her heavenly Father at home.

Tonya was born September 14, 1975, in Iredell County, the daughter of Jerry Hubbard and Joyce Kerley Hubbard. She never met a stranger and was of the Baptist faith.

She waitressed for Burger Basket for many years before a career at Comm Scope and was also a school bus driver for Alexander County Schools. Tonya enjoyed coloring, camping, and spending time with her family as well as her fur baby, Brody.

Tonya loved her girls; they were her pride and joy. She loved her family.

Tonya was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wade and Cecil Kerley, and paternal grandparents, Roger and Opal Johnson. Three aunts also preceded her in death, Lillian Daniels, Sue Bentley, and Shirley Kerley; and an uncle, Connie Kerley.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sister, Sandra H. Childers (Billy) of Taylorsville; her fiancé, David Linton of the home; her pride and joy, daughters, Marah Sipe and Macie Sipe; three uncles, Larry Kerley (Pat), Billy Kerley (Kresia), and Gary Kerley; and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Services will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Lambert will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Dwaine Johnson, Dale Johnson, Tim Kerley, Tommy Kerley, Allen Kerley, Jaron Kerley, Mark Daniels, and Michael Daniels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4005 NC Highway 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

