Tina Annette Pope, 57, of Statesville, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Iredell County.

Tina was born on Friday, January 8, 1965, to David Monroe Byrd and the late Mattie Jane Phillips Byrd. Tina loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed pottery, antique shopping, cooking, baking, quilting, traveling to the beach and mountains and camping, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandkids.

Tina home-schooled her children and the name of the school was Day by Day.

Including her father, those left to cherish the memory of Tina include her husband of 42 years, Rickie Pope of the home; a son, Ray Pope (Jennifer); a daughter, Kasey Mecimore (Chris); grandchildren, Kaylee Mecimore, Colton Mecimore, and Mattie Pope; two special nieces that were like her daughters, Starr Langenstein (KC) and Angel Brindle (Ken); a sister, Terry McNeil (Tony); a brother, Billy Byrd (Tina); special great-nieces and nephews, Maveric Langenstein (Emily), Tristan Langenstein, Bree Langenstein, Brayden Brindle, Brodie Brindle, Ariel Brindle, Cleo Langenstein, and Cody Langenstein; and special friends, John and Libby Stoehr, Amy Lamberth, and Robin Sherrill.

Visitation for Tina will be at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Robert Gragg will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Pope, Ray Pope, Chris Mecimore, KC Langenstein, Maveric Langenstein, Tristan Langenstein, and Colton Mecimore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.