David Michael “Mike” Pennell, 71, of Taylorsville, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

He was born on October 17, 1951, the son of the late Willard James and Hattie “Pat” Harris Pennell.

Mike was a member of Little River Baptist Church. He retired from a career in furniture and enjoyed classic cars and Duke basketball, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Those surviving to cherish his memory include his wife, Rita Childers Pennell of the home; a daughter, Angela Dawn Bolick of Taylorsville; two sons, Garrett Michael Pennell and wife Kristen of San Diego, California, and Bradley Darren Pennell and wife Samantha of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Bailey Bolick, Cassie Bolick, Kennedy Pennell, and Vivian Pennell; special cousins, Tommy Davis and Becky Hoover; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Little River Baptist Church on Thursday, March 2, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., and the funeral will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Rev. Keith Childers will officiate. Burial will follow in the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kyle Childers, Bryan Harrington, Logan Childers, Stephen Childers, Brooks Dyson, and Tanner Hoosier will serve as pallbearers.

Tommy Davis and Bobby Johnson will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, Gideon Bibles may be placed in Mike’s memory.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of David Michael “Mike” Pennell.