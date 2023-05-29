Eric Cook, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Eric was born January 10, 1965, in Alexander County, the son of Edna Sue McLain Cook and the late Robert Cook.

He was a truck driver during his working career and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. He loved fishing and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed grilling and loved his family, especially the grandchildren.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Lucas.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Renae Sweeney (Joe) and Kelly Cook; his son, Shane Barnes (Julie); his girlfriend, Maryann Warren; his grandchildren, Tyler and Logan Barnes, and Luchas, Grayson, David and Levi Sweeney; his brother, Sonny Cook (Leslie); his lifelong friend, Gary Fullbright; and his nephew, Robbie Gross.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Ordained Minister Cathy Simmons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Eric Cook.